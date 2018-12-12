Eagles' Carson Wentz: Week 15 status up in air
Wentz (back) has yet to be ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Rams, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.
A pair of sources relayed to Maaddi that no decision has been made regarding Wentz's availability for Week 15, going against a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reported the quarterback isn't expected to play. Coach Doug Pederson touched on Wentz's health, calling his issue "a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness, so we're going to rest him today [Wednesday], continue to evaluate him and make sure he's good." In his place, Nick Foles took the lead at Wednesday's practice and would do the same Sunday in LA if Wentz ultimately is ruled out.
