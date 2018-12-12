Wentz (back) has yet to be ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Rams, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

A pair of sources relayed to Maaddi that no decision has been made regarding Wentz's availability for Week 15, going against a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reported the quarterback isn't expected to play. Coach Doug Pederson touched on Wentz's health, calling his issue "a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness, so we're going to rest him today [Wednesday], continue to evaluate him and make sure he's good." In his place, Nick Foles took the lead at Wednesday's practice and would do the same Sunday in LA if Wentz ultimately is ruled out.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...