According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wentz (knee) isn't expected to return for "several weeks."

Ultimately, the Eagles' medical staff is guiding the decision-making process with Wentz, who suffered ACL and LCL tears in his left knee last season. He has technically entered the window for a return considering precedents set by other players, but the team is being "overly cautious" with its franchise signal-caller. As he stands for the season opener -- inactive -- Wentz regularly has been involved in 11-on-11 drills but still awaits clearance for contact. For the time being, Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will direct the offense.