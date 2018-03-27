Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Wentz (knee) won't join the team for its offseason program during the spring, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Earlier this month, Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman wouldn't commit to Wentz being on the field in Week 1 of the upcoming season, so the signal caller's absence from OTAs doesn't really come as a surprise. While his teammates reconvene at the Eagles' facilities in April, Wentz will continue to rehab his surgically repaired left knee with the hope of being available in some capacity for the beginning of training camp. Even without any setbacks in his recovery in the coming months, Wentz would still likely be held out of contact drills in the initial weeks of camp, thereby allowing Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles and third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld to pick up more snaps.