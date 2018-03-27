Eagles' Carson Wentz: Won't be around for OTAs
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Wentz (knee) won't join the team for its offseason program during the spring, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Earlier this month, Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman wouldn't commit to Wentz being on the field in Week 1 of the upcoming season, so the signal caller's absence from OTAs doesn't really come as a surprise. While his teammates reconvene at the Eagles' facilities in April, Wentz will continue to rehab his surgically repaired left knee with the hope of being available in some capacity for the beginning of training camp. Even without any setbacks in his recovery in the coming months, Wentz would still likely be held out of contact drills in the initial weeks of camp, thereby allowing Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles and third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld to pick up more snaps.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Making progress in recovery from knee injury•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Status uncertain for season opener•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Progressing to weight-bearing work•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Hopes to be ready for start of 2018 season•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Surgery goes well Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Undergoes surgery Wednesday•
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...