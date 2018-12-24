Eagles' Carson Wentz: Won't be back Week 17
Coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Wentz won't be available for Sunday's regular-season finale in Washington and will be re-evaluated early next week, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Nick Foles will thus remain the Eagles' starting quarterback for the third straight game as the team aims to punch its ticket to the postseason with a win and a Minnesota loss to Chicago in Week 17. Per Shorr-Parks, Pederson relayed that the Eagles aren't planning on placing Wentz on injured reserve and will wait and see how he progresses over the next week before deciding on his availability for the playoffs, should Philadelphia qualify. Though Pederson reiterated that Wentz -- when healthy -- is the team's top quarterback, it may be tough for the Eagles to justify turning away from Foles if he's able to extend the team's winning streak this weekend.
