Coach Doug Pederson said it would be a "knee jerk-reaction" to bench Wentz in favor of Jalen Hurts, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The terminology is debatable, considering the Eagles now have a three-game sample of Wentz putting up poor numbers while the team struggles to score points. Of course, injuries to the offensive line and core group of skill-position players have been a big factor, with seven projected starters on offense missing time at some point this year. The Eagles won't bench Wentz before a Week 4 matchup with the similarly injury-marred 49ers, but it could become a discussion later in the season if his struggles continue and the team falls out of playoff contention. For fantasy purposes, Wentz has kept his head (barely) above water with rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games and an average of 44 pass attempts per week.