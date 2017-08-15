Eagles' Carson Wentz: Won't play much against Bills
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wentz won't get much more playing time Thursday against Buffalo than he did in the team's first preseason game, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Wentz was sharp in the opener, completing all four of his pass attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown. He'll likely have Alshon Jeffery at his disposal this time around, but the second-year quarterback will have to wait for the third preseason game to get extended playing time.
