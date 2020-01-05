Wentz has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's wild-card game versus the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Wentz went to the locker room in the first half after being driven into the turf by Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and his day is done. Josh McCown will fulfill quarterback duties for the remainder of the contest. If the Eagles win, Wentz will aim to get healthy for next Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Packers.