Wentz (knee) is expected to remain inactive for the Eagles' Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers after head coach Doug Pederson named Nick Foles the team's starting quarterback Wednesday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Wentz still has yet to be cleared for contact in practices, so it's no surprise the Eagles are planning to proceed with Foles as their top signal-caller for the second straight week. The Eagles have thus far been reluctant to issue a firm target date for Wentz's season debut, and that's unlikely to change while he remains a spectator during 11-on-11 drills. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Tuesday that Wentz hasn't experienced any setbacks in his recovery from the torn ACL in his left knee he suffered in Week 14 of last season, but the Eagles aren't inclined to rush their franchise quarterback back into action until they're confident he's 100 percent healthy.