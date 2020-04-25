Eagles' Casey Toohill: Edge rusher lands in Philadelphia

The Eagles selected Toohill in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 233rd overall.

The Eagles continue to prioritize speed above all else in the latter stages of the 2020 NFL Draft, this time selecting the Stanford edge rusher who posted a 4.62 40-yard dash at the combine. A smart and toolsy player, Toohill struggled mightily at stopping the run in college, but additional weight depending on his positional classification at the professional level could help him stick on a NFL roster.