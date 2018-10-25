Eagles' Chandon Sullivan: Promoted from practice squad
The Eagles signed Sullivan off their practice squad Thursday.
Sullivan's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Derek Barnett (shoulder) on injured reserve. The 5'11, 194-pound undrafted rookie out of Georgia State will serve a depth role in Philadelphia's secondary and is likely to receive most of his snaps on special teams.
