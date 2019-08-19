Johnson isn't practicing Monday due to an ankle injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Johnson received the start in last Thursday's preseason win over the Jaguars and caught three of five targets for 23 yards, but it's unclear when he actually sustained the injury. The 30-year-old is considered day-to-day so it doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but his status for Thursday's exhibition game against the Ravens remains in doubt.

