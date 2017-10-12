Play

Long (foot) is active for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Long was limited in practice this week due to a foot injury but will take the field Thursday night nonetheless. The veteran defensive end has been averaging a little less than 25 defensive snaps per game but that number could shrink Thursday should the Eagles decide to play it safe with Long.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories