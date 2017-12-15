Long recorded two solo tackles, one sack and one forced fumble Sunday against the Rams.

Sunday was the third time this season that Long posted a sack and a forced fumble in the same game. However, he logged a season-low 18 defensive snaps Sunday, so this performance seems to hard to predict, keeping him off most fantasy radars.

