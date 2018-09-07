Long recorded four tackles (one solo), 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in Thursday's 18-12 win over Atlanta.

Long sacked Matt Ryan and forced a fumble that would kill a fourth-quarter Atlanta drive while the Falcons led by two. The 33-year-old had another sack called back by a Derek Barnett penalty. The Virginia product played 39 snaps, the least of the core defensive lineman, but just seven fewer than the day's team leader Fletcher Cox. The Eagles have an inviting matchup with the Buccaneers at home in Week 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories