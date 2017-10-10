Play

Long is nursing a foot injury and was limited during Tuesday's practice.

Long, who was also limited in the Eagles' first practice of the week Monday, likely picked up the injury in the team's victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. The veteran defensive end has accrued two sacks through the Eagles' first five games, but his standing as a rotational player limits his IDP ceiling, as his role inhibits his ability to rack up tackles.

