Eagles' Chris Long: Two sacks Sunday
Long recorded two sacks across 40 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
Long made his presence felt across the pond, taking down an opposing quarterback for the first time since Week 1. He continues to play a rotational role on the defensive line, splitting reps with Brandon Graham and Michael Bennett -- which does end up diminishing his IDP value at times.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....