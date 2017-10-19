Eagles' Chris Maragos: Heads to IR
The Eagles placed Maragos (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Though he's listed on the depth chart as a reserve safety, Maragos provided nearly all of his value on special teams, where he had served as the Eagles' captain and top contributor. According to head coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles plan to take a committee approach to filling Maragos void on the return and kick-coverage units, with Pederson specifically citing safeties Corey Graham and Jaylen Watkins and running back Corey Clement as players who could step into larger roles. The team signed practice squad linebacker Nate Gerry to assume Maragos' spot on the 53-man roster.
