Maragos (knee) was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Maragos will now miss at least the first six weeks of the season as he continues to ease back from the torn PCL in his right knee that prematurely ended his 2017 campaign. Rodney McLeod is slated to start at free safety next to SS Malcolm Jenkins.

