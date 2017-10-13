Eagles' Chris Maragos: Ruled out with knee injury Thursday
Maragos has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Panthers with a knee injury.
Maragos suffered the knee injury while on punt coverage in the fourth quarter. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but we'll await word from the Eagles with regards to the exact nature of his injury.
