Eagles' Chris Maragos: Starts camp on PUP list
Maragos (knee) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Maragos has been out since Week 6 of the 2017 season, when he suffered a torn PCL in his right knee against the Panthers. It's a tricky injury to recover from, and Maragos is 31 years old so time isn't on his side. If he can't get lifted from the PUP list by Week 1, he stands to miss the first six games of the season.
