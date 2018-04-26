Maragos (knee) may not be ready for the start of the regular season, Peter Jackel of The Journal Times reports. "I'm coming up on five months [into rehabilitation] and I've still got another four to seven months to go," said Maragos. "But it's going real well and I think I'm on the shorter end, for sure. My goal is to get ready for the start of the season."

Maragos, who originally injured his right knee Oct. 12 against the Panthers, is recovering from a torn PCL. Barring an unexpectedly quick return, it sounds like he could be a candidate to open the 2018 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which would prevent him from playing in the first six games.