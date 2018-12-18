Eagles' Chris Maragos: Undergoing another surgery
Maragos (knee) posted on his personal Twitter account that he would undergo surgery Tuesday to repair the torn PCL in his right knee.
Maragos previously required surgery after tearing the PCL during Week 6 of the 2017 season, resulting in him opening the current campaign on the Physically Unable to Perform list. With a second procedure needed to address the knee, Maragos' future in football now looks quite murky. The reserve safety will turn 32 years old in January and may struggle to regain form after a lengthy layoff due to the multiple surgeries.
