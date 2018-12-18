Eagles' Chris Maragos: Undergoing surgery
Maragos (knee) is undergoing surgery Tuesday to address the torn PCL in his right knee, according to his official Twitter account.
Maragos initially suffered a torn PCL in his right knee during Week 6 of the 2017 season, and continues to manage his recovery from the tricky injury. The 31-year-old will work to recover in time to suit up for a 2019 comeback campaign.
