Eagles' Christian Hackenberg: Inks deal with defending champs
The Eagles signed Hackenberg to a contract Sunday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Philadelphia is an interesting landing spot for Hackenberg. Upon his arrival, he may receive a far amount of snaps with Carson Wentz (knee) and Nick Foles (neck) on the mend. That said, it'd be a surprise if Hackenberg beats out Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 job due to his experience in the system.
