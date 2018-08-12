The Eagles signed Hackenberg to a contract Sunday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Philadelphia is an interesting landing spot for Hackenberg. Upon his arrival, he may receive a far amount of snaps with Carson Wentz (knee) and Nick Foles (neck) on the mend. That said, it'd be a surprise if Hackenberg beats out Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 job due to his experience in the system.

More News
Our Latest Stories