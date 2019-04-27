The Eagles selected Thorson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 167th overall.

Thorson was a four-year starter at Northwestern but he didn't seem to significantly improve from season to season. However, his less-than-stellar supporting cast may have played a role in that, not to mention the ACL injury he suffered in the 2017 Music City Bowl. In Philadelphia, Thorson will attempt to push Nate Sudfeld for the backup role behind Carson Wentz. The former Wildcat showed at his pro day in March that the ankle injury that impeded Thorson's combine training is a thing of the past.