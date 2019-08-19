Thorson was passed over for reps with the second-team offense by Josh McCown, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Thorson was the lone healthy QB behind starter Carson Wentz on the roster after Cody Kessler suffered a concussion in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars, but McCown ended his retirement over the weekend to sign with the team. Thorson was unlikely to begin the season as the top backup since he's a rookie fifth-round pick, but he should still see his fair share of chances in the final two preseason contests as the Eagles see what the young QB has to offer.