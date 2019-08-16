Thorson completed 16 of 26 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Eagles' 24-10 preseason win over the Jaguars on Thursday. He also lost three yards on three rushes and fumbled twice, although both were recovered by the offense.

As his final line implies, Thorson had some trouble holding onto the ball, but he ultimately only gave it away once. The rookie was pressed into action sooner than expected when Cody Kessler was forced from the contest with a head injury, leaving Thorson with extended duty. The Northwestern product seemed to adapt well to the circumstances, however, hitting Greg Ward, Jr. for a 38-yard touchdown and leading another three scoring drives on the night. With the Eagles potentially down Kessler in next week's dress rehearsal game versus the Ravens and already confirmed to be without Nate Sudfeld (wrist), Thorson could see significant time again versus Baltimore behind Carson Wentz, the likely starter for that contest.