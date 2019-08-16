Eagles' Clayton Thorson: Much improved in extended action
Thorson completed 16 of 26 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Eagles' 24-10 preseason win over the Jaguars on Thursday. He also lost three yards on three rushes and fumbled twice, although both were recovered by the offense.
As his final line implies, Thorson had some trouble holding onto the ball, but he ultimately only gave it away once. The rookie was pressed into action sooner than expected when Cody Kessler was forced from the contest with a head injury, leaving Thorson with extended duty. The Northwestern product seemed to adapt well to the circumstances, however, hitting Greg Ward, Jr. for a 38-yard touchdown and leading another three scoring drives on the night. With the Eagles potentially down Kessler in next week's dress rehearsal game versus the Ravens and already confirmed to be without Nate Sudfeld (wrist), Thorson could see significant time again versus Baltimore behind Carson Wentz, the likely starter for that contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...