Thorson completed two of nine passes for seven yards with an interception in Thursday's preseason loss to the Titans.

The fifth-round pick out of Northwestern did not look ready for the NFL in his preseason debut, even playing at the end of the game against Tennessee's third stringers. Thorson was expected to be the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback heading into the regular season, and even after Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist in the second quarter Thursday, the rookie could simply be leapfrogged by the more experienced Cody Kessler on the depth chart unless Thorson shows dramatic improvement over the rest of the exhibition schedule.