Eagles' Cody Kessler: Clears concussion protocol
Kessler (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol and can return to practice, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Kessler was removed from Thursday's preseason contest after suffering the concussion during the first drive of the game, but he was able to clear the protocol relatively quickly. The 26-year-old was working as the top backup to starter Carson Wentz after Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist, but the Eagles convinced veteran Josh McCown to end his retirement over the weekend to provide more stability to the QB room.
