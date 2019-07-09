Kessler could be the odd-man-out once roster cuts roll around this September, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice reports.

Kessler currently sits at the bottom of the totem pole in Philadelphia, where he signed a one-year contract back in May. Behind Carson Wentz the Eagles have an established backup in Nate Sudfeld and rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson. However, if Kessler can put together an impressive campaign during training camp there's no telling how many quarterbacks the Eagles would opt to keep on the 53-man roster -- especially given Wentz's injury history.