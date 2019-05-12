Kessler is expected to sign with the Eagles on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kessler will be one of five passers making up the Eagles' quarterback room. Although the USC product was released Thursday and spent all of two days as a free agent, Kessler is likely just serving as competition -- or simply a veteran presence -- for one of the backup roles in Philadelphia. Kessler's most recent action came last season when he started for Jacksonville from Week 13 to Week 17, logging 64 completions for just 553 yards, one touchdown and one interception.