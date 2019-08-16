Eagles' Cody Kessler: In concussion protocol
Kessler was placed in the concussion protocol after leaving Thursday's preseason game versus the Jaguars.
Kessler made the start in place of Carson Wentz but was unable to complete the Eagles' first drive after suffering the concussion. Wentz isn't expected to see preseason action and top backup Nate Sudfeld is out with a broken wrist, leaving Clayton Thorson as the only game-ready quarterback in Philadelphia. The team is likely to sign another signal caller in the coming days out of necessity.
