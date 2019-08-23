Kessler completed three of five passes for 34 yards and rushed once for no gain in Thursday's 26-15 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Kessler got the start with Carson Wentz taking the night off, but he was significantly outplayed by veteran Josh McCown, who threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns after taking over for Kessler late in the first quarter. The 26-year-old quarterback seems destined for the No. 3 role behind Wentz and McCown. The game was canceled early in the fourth quarter due to lightning, so at least rookie fifth-rounder Clayton Thorson didn't get a chance to try to leapfrog Kessler on the depth chart.