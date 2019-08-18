Eagles' Cody Kessler: Remains in concussion protocol
Coach Doug Peterson said Sunday that Kessler remains in the concussion protocol, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Kessler was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Jaguars due to a head injury, and still seems to be feeling the effects. Considering he's still in the protocol, is cause that the injury is more on the serious side. With fellow backup Nate Sudfeld dealing with a broken wrist, Clayton Thorson is the only healthy quarterback on the depth chart behind Carson Wentz.
More News
-
Eagles' Cody Kessler: In concussion protocol•
-
Eagles' Cody Kessler: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Eagles' Cody Kessler: Under evaluation for injury•
-
Eagles' Cody Kessler: Slotting in as backup•
-
Eagles' Cody Kessler: Unimpressive in preseason opener•
-
Eagles' Cody Kessler: Could be odd man out in Philly•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.