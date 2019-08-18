Coach Doug Peterson said Sunday that Kessler remains in the concussion protocol, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Kessler was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Jaguars due to a head injury, and still seems to be feeling the effects. Considering he's still in the protocol, is cause that the injury is more on the serious side. With fellow backup Nate Sudfeld dealing with a broken wrist, Clayton Thorson is the only healthy quarterback on the depth chart behind Carson Wentz.