Eagles' Cody Kessler: Slated to start Thursday
Kessler is in line to start under center for Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Kessler is eyeing a 53-man roster spot as a backup quarterback and will be the first man up to state his case Thursday. Josh McCown and Clayton Thorson may also see action in the contest as they look to make their own marks.
