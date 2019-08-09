Eagles' Cody Kessler: Slotting in as backup
Kessler will step in as the backup to Carson Wentz with Nate Sudfeld (wrist) out six weeks, Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's possible that the Eagles opt to add another quarterback to the roster, but Kessler is the current favorite to operate as the team's No. 2 option until Sudfeld fully recovers. The former Brown and Jaguar completed just three of six passes for 12 yards in Thursday's preseason tilt against the Titans, and could face competition from rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...