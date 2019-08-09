Kessler will step in as the backup to Carson Wentz with Nate Sudfeld (wrist) out six weeks, Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's possible that the Eagles opt to add another quarterback to the roster, but Kessler is the current favorite to operate as the team's No. 2 option until Sudfeld fully recovers. The former Brown and Jaguar completed just three of six passes for 12 yards in Thursday's preseason tilt against the Titans, and could face competition from rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson.