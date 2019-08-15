Kessler was removed from Thursday's preseason contest at Jacksonville to be evaluated for an undisclosed injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Starting in place of Carson Wentz, Kessler took a massive hit from pass rusher Datone Jones, yet he stayed in the game for one play before he was sent to the sidelines. If Kessler is ruled out, he'll join regular backup Nate Sudfeld (wrist) as unavailable Eagles quarterbacks. The only other QB on the roster is Clayton Thorson.