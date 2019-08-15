Eagles' Cody Kessler: Under evaluation for injury
Kessler was removed from Thursday's preseason contest at Jacksonville to be evaluated for an undisclosed injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Starting in place of Carson Wentz, Kessler took a massive hit from pass rusher Datone Jones, yet he stayed in the game for one play before he was sent to the sidelines. If Kessler is ruled out, he'll join regular backup Nate Sudfeld (wrist) as unavailable Eagles quarterbacks. The only other QB on the roster is Clayton Thorson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...