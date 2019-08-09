Kessler completed three of six passes for 12 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Titans.

The former Brown and Jaguar made have seen his chances of making the final roster in Philly improve when Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist earlier in Thursday's contest, but Kessler's own performance did little to bolster his case. On the bright side, he did do slightly better than rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson, and if Kessler continues to clear that low bar, he could open the season as Carson Wentz's backup while Sudfeld recovers.