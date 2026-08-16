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Eagles' Cole Payton: Makes impact in preseason loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Payton completed four of nine passes for 37 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and added three rushes for 45 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

The rookie fifth-round pick is strictly a developmental project, but Payton flashed some playmaking ability while saving the Eagles from a shutout with a late six-yard touchdown pass to Erik Ezukanma. Payton also accrued a team-high rushing yardage total with the help of a game-long 17-yard run, making it an eventful pro debut overall. Payton should continue to have ample second-half opportunities over Philadelphia's final two preseason games.

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