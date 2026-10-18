Payton is active as the backup to starting quarterback Tanner McKee in Sunday's game against the Panthers.

A rookie fifth-round pick out of North Dakota State, Payton has yet to make his NFL debut, but he's one step closer to doing so after Jalen Hurts (calf) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Payton had slotted third or fourth on the depth chart through the first five games of the season, but he'll be dressing as the No. 2 option while McKee draws his third career NFL start. Since he's set to become a free agent after the season and may not be viewed as the Eagles' long-term plan at the backup quarterback spot, McKee could be in danger of losing his grip on the starting job if he struggles in his extended snaps while Hurts remains out indefinitely. Payton could be someone to keep an eye on if the Eagles decide to give him a look at any point, as he displayed intriguing rushing skills during his collegiate career and gained 45 yards on three carries during his limited preseason action.