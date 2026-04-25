The Eagles selected Wisniewski in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 244th overall.

Wisniewski probably is not a serious starting safety candidate at the NFL level but at 6-foot-3, 219 pounds the Texas Tech product has the build to crash hard against the run from the strong safety position. Wisniewski's 2025 season with the Red Raiders was his sixth collegiate season after playing the prior five years at North Dakota State, mostly as a backup. The Eagles will probably be content if Wisniewski can simply play on special teams.