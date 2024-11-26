DeJean recorded six tackles (four solo) and two pass breakups in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Rams.

The slot cornerback matched his season highs in both categories. DeJean also played on more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps for the sixth time in seven games since entering the starting lineup for Philadelphia's Week 6 matchup with Cleveland. The 2024 second-round pick has 30 tackles (22 solo), including 0.5 sacks, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery in his rookie campaign.