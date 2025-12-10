Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Breaks up two passes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJean recorded three tackles (two solo) and two pass breakups in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.
DeJean played all 74 defensive snaps -- as he has for nearly the entire season -- but struggled to produce for fantasy purposes. Through 13 games, the second-year cornerback out of Iowa has produced 75 tackles (50 solo) and 12 pass breakups.
