DeJean recorded three tackles (two solo) and two pass breakups in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

DeJean played all 74 defensive snaps -- as he has for nearly the entire season -- but struggled to produce for fantasy purposes. Through 13 games, the second-year cornerback out of Iowa has produced 75 tackles (50 solo) and 12 pass breakups.

