DeJean tallied five tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

DeJean was one of five Eagles players to play all 74 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss. The 2024 second-rounder has played every single defensive snap and logged at least five tackles in each of the first five games of the regular season. DeJean is up to 36 tackles (26 solo) and five pass defenses to open the 2025 campaign.