Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Makes eight tackles in Week 7 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJean totaled eight tackles (seven solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 28-22 win over Minnesota.
Of DeJean's eight stops, six came on defensive plays and two took place on special teams. The overall total ranked second on Philadelphia. DeJean has posted 46 tackles and six defensed passes through seven contests on the campaign.
