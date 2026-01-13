DeJean finished his second NFL season with 93 tackles (64 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble.

DeJean followed up a strong rookie season with an even better sophomore campaign, finishing second on the Eagles in tackles and making the Pro Bowl for the first time. After a fractured fibula caused him to fall to the second round of the 2024 draft, he's now had two fully healthy seasons to start his pro career, missing only Week 18 while the Eagles rested their starters.