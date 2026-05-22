Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Moving to safety

The Eagles stated Friday that Dejean will be moving to safety in a base defense, Brandon Lee Gowton of bleedinggreennation.com reports.

Dejean played many of his 2025 snaps as the slot cornerback in the Eagles' scheme, but it appears the team intends to test Marcus Epps with a competition for the starting strong safety job. With Michael Carter joining the team after a 2025 mid-season trade, it seems defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is attempting to maximize his defensive backs. Both Dejean and Carter have received All-Pro votes at slot cornerback, with Dejean winning first team honors in 2025. If Dejean can translate that talent to safety, the Eagles could field elite value at both positions as they attempt to defend the NFC East title.