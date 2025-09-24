DeJean logged nine tackles (five solo) during the Eagles' 33-26 win over the Rams on Sunday.

DeJean played every single defensive snap for a third consecutive game and led all players in tackles during Sunday's contest. DeJean is up to 22 total tackles on the year, and the 2024 second-rounder is well on pace to crack his total from his rookie season (51). DeJean and the Eagles travel to Tampa Bay to take on a Buccaneers team in Week 4 that will be without star wideout Mike Evans (hamstring).