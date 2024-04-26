The Eagles selected DeJean in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 40th overall.

DeJean was widely viewed as a viable first-round pick after an impressive Iowa career, so if his draft fall was unwarranted, then this could prove a steal for the Eagles. Philadelphia went into the draft with major concerns at cornerback, but between the selections of DeJean and first-round corner Quinyon Mitchell those worries are basically gone now. Mitchell is mostly a boundary corner, whereas DeJean (6-foot-1, 202 pounds) is more of a safety tweener who figures to hold a greater slot presence than on the outside. In addition to immediately competing for snaps in the slot and at safety, DeJean might get some punt-return work after returning one punt and three interceptions for touchdowns in college.