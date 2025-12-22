Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Picks off pass in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJean finished with five solo tackles and four pass breakups, including an interception, in Saturday's 29-18 win over the Commanders.
The cornerback's third-quarter interception maintained Philadelphia's four-point lead before the team pulled away in the fourth. On the year, DeJean now has 84 tackles (59 solo), 16 pass breakups, including two interceptions, and a forced fumble. The second-year pro has also played on at least 87 percent of the defensive snaps in every one of Philadelphia's games this season.
